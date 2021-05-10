EuropeOffshore

Odfjell Drilling secures one-well semisub extension with Equinor

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 10, 2021
0 34 Less than a minute
Equinor

Norwegian energy major Equinor has exercised one additional well with compatriot driller Odfjell Drilling for the 2012-built semisub Deepsea Atlantic.

The well has been exercised under the continued optionality mechanism in the contract entered into between the parties in May 2018, as part of the overall master frame agreement.

The work will commence after the completion of the current scope estimated to be in Q3 2021.

Odfjell said that the commercial terms are materially similar to the Deepsea Atlantic’s Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 contract which is expected to commence early Q1 2022.

Odfjell Drilling owns and operates a fleet of five semisubs.

Tags
Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 10, 2021
0 34 Less than a minute
Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button