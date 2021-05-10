Odfjell Drilling secures one-well semisub extension with Equinor

Norwegian energy major Equinor has exercised one additional well with compatriot driller Odfjell Drilling for the 2012-built semisub Deepsea Atlantic .

The well has been exercised under the continued optionality mechanism in the contract entered into between the parties in May 2018, as part of the overall master frame agreement.

The work will commence after the completion of the current scope estimated to be in Q3 2021.

Odfjell said that the commercial terms are materially similar to the Deepsea Atlantic’s Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 contract which is expected to commence early Q1 2022.

Odfjell Drilling owns and operates a fleet of five semisubs.