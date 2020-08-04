EuropeOffshore

OHT orders up to four wind farm installation vessels at China Merchants Heavy Industry

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang August 4, 2020
0 26 Less than a minute

Norwegian heavy lift transport specialist OHT has returned to China Merchants Heavy Industry for the construction of four wind farm installation vessels.

The contract is made up of firm order for two vessels and an option for another two.

The vessels will be equipped with battery-powered hybrid propulsion systems, and delivery of the first ship is scheduled in the beginning of 2023.

OHT has recently secured a contract for the transport and installation of foundations for the first phase of Dogger Bank Wind Farm, Dogger Bank A. The project will utilise OHT’s specialist newbuild vessel Alfa Lift which is currently under construction at CMHI’S shipyard in China.

Tags
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close