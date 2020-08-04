OHT orders up to four wind farm installation vessels at China Merchants Heavy Industry

Norwegian heavy lift transport specialist OHT has returned to China Merchants Heavy Industry for the construction of four wind farm installation vessels.

The contract is made up of firm order for two vessels and an option for another two.

The vessels will be equipped with battery-powered hybrid propulsion systems, and delivery of the first ship is scheduled in the beginning of 2023.

OHT has recently secured a contract for the transport and installation of foundations for the first phase of Dogger Bank Wind Farm, Dogger Bank A. The project will utilise OHT’s specialist newbuild vessel Alfa Lift which is currently under construction at CMHI’S shipyard in China.