Oil barge explodes near Indonesian LPG carrier

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 12, 2021
An Indonesia LPG tanker narrowly avoided a major catastrophe yesterday after an oil barge exploded very nearby at a local yard in East Kalimantan.

The barge exploded at he PT Barokah Galangan Perkasa shipyard in close proximity to the moored Grace V, a 1989-built, 2,010 cu m LPG carrier owned by local owner, Bahari Nusantara.

Dramatic footage of the ship explosion was captured on video.

The explosion could be heard in villages many kilometres away, according to local reports.

The fire has since been put out and an investigation into the source of the blaze is underway.

