Oil spills after wood chip carrier breaks apart off Japan

Adis AjdinAugust 12, 2021
A wood chip carrier Crimson Polaris that ran aground at the Hachinohe Port in Aomori Prefecture, Japan on Wednesday has split in two and is spilling oil.

The 49,500 dwt ship operated by Japan’s NYK Line broke apart at 4,15 hrs local time today, and the extent of the oil leak is currently under investigation.

The split hull of the Doun Kisen-owned vessel is about 4 km offshore, and the on-site response is being carried out by the Japanese Coast Guard. The coast guard reported a visible slick 5.1 km long and 1 km wide.

NYK said it has sent its personnel to the site, “and necessary support will be provided to the shipowner and ship management company.”

The Panama-flagged vessel, with 21 crewmembers on board, grounded and sustained structural damage on Wednesday morning. It managed to break free, but it was unable to navigate due to bad weather and ended up anchored some 4 km off the port. All the crewmembers, eight Chinese and 13 Filipinos, have been rescued and reported safe.

