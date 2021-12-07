AsiaContainersShipyards

OM Maritime lines up newbuildings at Hyundai Heavy

Fast-growing OM Maritime is looking to further expand with an order for the largest containerships in its fleet to date.

According to Braemar ACM, the Singapore-headquartered owner has signed a letter of intent with South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for up to four dual-fuel 8,000 teu vessels.

Each vessel is expected to cost around $119m, with deliveries slated during the first and second quarters of 2024.

OM Maritime currently owns nine boxships with a capacity of between 2,478 teu and 6,969 teu. The company also expects delivery of two panamaxes it acquired from Cyprus Maritime and Lomar Shiping earlier this year.

