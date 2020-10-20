PDVSA deploys aframax to unload oil from stricken FSO

Venezuelan national oil company PDVSA has deployed an aframax tanker to participate in the unloading operations of the Nabarima floating storage tanker, after the listing vessel sparked concerns of a major oil spill disaster.

Data from MarineTraffic shows the Panamanian-flagged Icaro is headed to help out in the urgent offloading of oil on the stricken vessel that lies in waters between Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago.

Italian oil firm, Eni, which has a minority stake in the local oil field, has said it is ready to deploy its own equipment to help in the offloading exercise and is just waiting approval from PDVSA.

Pictures by non-profit group Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) showed the vessel, carrying 173,000 tons of oil onboard, is listing severely to starboard.