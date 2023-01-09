Pertamina International Shipping forges overseas pacts

Indonesia’s Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) is spreading its wings. The shipping subsidiary of the nation’s top energy producer has recently two collaboration agreements, while opening a new branch office in Dubai.

PIS signed a heads of agreement with Dubai-headquartered LPG trader BGN International to work together acquiring and operation very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and further down the line ammonia carriers, while also inking a memorandum of collaboration with Singapore-based Elite Tankship to develop product tanker related businesses together.

Late last year, Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) came in with a sizeable investment into PIS. NYK will be collaborating with PIS in a wide range of businesses, including those associated with crude oil, petroleum products, LNG transportation, floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), and carbon capture and storage (CCS).