AsiaGasTankers

Pertamina International Shipping forges overseas pacts

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 9, 2023
0 18 1 minute read
Pertamina

Indonesia’s Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) is spreading its wings. The shipping subsidiary of the nation’s top energy producer has recently two collaboration agreements, while opening a new branch office in Dubai.

PIS signed a heads of agreement with Dubai-headquartered LPG trader BGN International to work together acquiring and operation very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and further down the line ammonia carriers, while also inking a memorandum of collaboration with Singapore-based Elite Tankship to develop product tanker related businesses together.

Late last year, Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) came in with a sizeable investment into PIS. NYK will be collaborating with PIS in a wide range of businesses, including those associated with crude oil, petroleum products, LNG transportation, floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), and carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 9, 2023
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button