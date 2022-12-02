NYK seals investment in Pertamina International Shipping

Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) has concluded an investment agreement and a strategic alliance agreement with Pertamina International Shipping (PIS), a shipping subsidiary of Indonesian state-run energy giant Pertamina. Specific details of the size of the investment have not been revealed.

A signing ceremony was held in Tokyo yesterday bringing the two Asian shipping giants together.

NYK will be collaborating with PIS in a wide range of businesses, including those associated with crude oil, petroleum products, LNG transportation, floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), and carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Akira Kono, senior managing executive officer and chief executive of NYK’s energy division, commented, “NYK will continue to contribute to Indonesia’s development through its energy transportation business.”