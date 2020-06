UAE-based drilling rig operator Shelf Drilling has received a notification for the early termination of the contract for jackup rig Trident 16 .

The contract end date for the jackup rig has been changed from February 2021 to early-August 2020.

The 1982-built Trident 16 has been chartered to Petrobel since 2015.

Earlier this month, Saudi Aramco suspended operations for Shelf Drilling’s High Island IV rig for a period of up to 12 months.