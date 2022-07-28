Pilbara Ports Authority eyes ammonia bunkering

Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA) has teamed up with Norway’s Yara Clean Ammonia to jointly facilitate the uptake of clean ammonia as a marine fuel in the Pilbara region in Western Australia.

A collaboration agreement signed between the two entities is aimed at a one-year joint assessment of the potential ammonia demand and required bunker infrastructure, leveraging off the existing ammonia production facility of Yara Pilbara and its clean ammonia potential in the region.

The deal should also ensure safe ammonia bunker operations within PPA ports through collaborative safety analysis and the creation of transparent ammonia bunkering guidelines.

Roger Johnston, CEO of PPA, the world’s largest bulk export port authority, said: “PPA strives to be a frontrunner in establishing frameworks to ensure safe ammonia bunker operations. This collaboration with Yara Clean Ammonia creates great opportunities to work together to reduce carbon emissions.”

Murali Srinivasan, senior vice president and commercial head of Yara Clean Ammonia, added: “The potential of ammonia as fuel to effectively decarbonise the maritime industry is very clear. However, some questions remain on how to maximise safe and efficient fuel delivery in a port environment. This collaboration with PPA intends to address these questions and consequently will help fast-track ammonia as a zero-carbon fuel in the region.”