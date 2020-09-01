Port of Amsterdam International and Pifim consortium declare interest in Cagliari terminal

The port authority of Cagliari has announced that Port of Amsterdam International together with UK-based company Pifim are the only party to express a formal interest in managing the local container terminal.

An international tender was launched earlier this year in order to find a new operator for the quay, which has been managed for over 20 years by Cagliari International Container Terminal, a company controlled by Contship Italia.

Contship Italia decided to leave the port after Hapag Lloyd decided to move their main services to the port of Tanger Med.

The port area auctioned covers 400,000 sq m, 1,500 m of linear quay and a potential throughput of 1.3 teu per year.

The port authority of Cagliari specified that the project is also aimed at relaunching its container transshipment business.

As of today MSC (directly to Cagliari) and Hapag Lloyd (via Marina di Carrara and Leghorn) are the only carriers serving the Sardinia region, which generates yearly cargo volumes of over 30,000 containers.