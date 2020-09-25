Portline tests the market as fleet clear-out gathers pace

Portuguese bulker owner Portline is circulating its only cape for sale. Sources tell Splash that 17-ship strong Portline is keen to get rid of the 17-year-old, Universal-built 176,300 dwt Ina . The ship is one of many vintage cape sale candidates being circulated on the market in recent weeks.

Portline’s ongoing fleet sale does not stop with this cape. The outfit has just sold two 15-year-old supramaxes, Subrina 1 and Florida 1, according to VesselsValues. Sources say Portline is also now inviting offers for three 2012-built, 57, 000 dwt Dolphin design sisters, Port Hainan, Port Dalian and Port Canton.

Portline is in the middle of a fleet renewal process, taking delivery of eight ultramaxes in the last couple of years.