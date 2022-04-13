POSH and Seamec awarded Indian subsea contract worth over $100m

Offshore marine services provider PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH) has commenced work on a major subsea installation and construction project off India’s west coast, after securing a contract worth over $100m with its consortium partner Seamec.

Under the contract, POSH and Seamec are providing subsea services for the seventh development phase of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) pipeline replacement project for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T).

POSH will deploy four vessels, including the heavy subsea construction and installation vessel POSH Natuna and dive support vessel POSH Mallard for the project, which is expected to run until May 2024. POSH will oversee overall project management, integrated scheduling, and installation engineering aspects as the lead partner of the consortium.

“This contract win demonstrates the strong progress made by POSH Subsea in winning and managing offshore projects, having performed numerous similar projects in the past few years. It solidifies our position as a partner of choice in the fast-growing subsea space, which is an area of focus for us,” said Ulva Chai, chief operating officer at POSH.