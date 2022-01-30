L&T awarded large offshore EPCIC contract by ONGC

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has secured a contract from India’s Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the seventh development phase of its pipeline replacement projects.

The Indian engineering and fabrication giant said the contract involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of around 350 km subsea pipelines and related offshore works spread out across India’s west coast offshore fields of ONGC.

“This contract, awarded through international competitive bidding, reflects ONGC’s confidence in LTHE’s capabilities and commitment to support ONGC in strategic oil & gas sector, and contribute to India’s energy security,” the company said in a statement.

The seventh development phase pipeline replacement projects are set to be carried out across ONGC’s Mumbai High, Neelam Heera and Bassein and satellite assets. L&T has described the contract as “large” said to be worth between $333m and $667m.