Prosafe awarded contract by TotalEnergies

Offshore accommodation vessel specialist Prosafe has been awarded a contract from TotalEnergies UK for the 1982-built floatel Safe Caledonia .

The vessel will provide accommodation support at the Elgin complex in the UK sector of the North Sea for 270 days commencing mid-March 2022. TotalEnergies has an option to extend the contract by 30 days.

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe, said: “After the Safe Caledonia safely and efficiently operated for TotalEnergies at Elgin in 2017 and 2021, Prosafe is extremely pleased to be awarded this contract for operations in 2022. We take this as a reflection of the high performance and flexibility that the Safe Caledonia offers.”

Last month, Prosafe secured a 10-month contract from BP for the 2015-built floatel Safe Zephyrus to support the Seagull project at the ETAP central processing facility in the UK North Sea.