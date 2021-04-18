PXGEO building up seismic fleet

Peter Zickerman’s recently established seismic player PXGEO is increasing its fleet with a 2013-built 14-streamer vessel PXGEO 2 and a deal to take over the remaining Polarcus’ 2011-built Vyacheslav Tikhonov, chartered to Sovcomflot.

The Rolls-Royce designed PXGEO 2 is mobilising for a 4D marine seismic project for an undisclosed client, scheduled to commence in Q2 2021.

The PAO Sovcomflot-chartered 8-streamer Vyacheslav Tikhonov is on a firm $11m contract until mid-November 2022, with options for additional three years.

The acquisition, funded entirely through a share issue, is expected to complete in Q2 2021 and is subject to the sanction of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands.

Zickerman’s firm also recently struck a $16m deal to acquire Fugro’s seismic unit Seabed Geosolutions, with the transaction expected to finalise mid-2021. The deal excludes the Hugin Explorer vessel which is involved in ongoing litigation.