Rallying across the board

Splash Extra’s prescient cover story last month was on how secondhand prices were soaring. In April they rocketed.

Based on the first 16 weeks of the year, if the extraordinary volume of ships being bought and sold so far this year continues, it could see more than 7% of the deadweight fleet change hands in 2021, the highest level seen since 2007, research from Clarkson Research Services suggests.

The secondhand sales surge first became evident in the final quarter last year. It ramped up...