Home Region Europe Record-breaking Posidonia set to highlight ‘transformational changes’ in shipping February 11th, 2020 Sam Chambers Europe

The 2020 Posidonia exhibition is on track to set new records in exhibitor numbers and floor space for its upcoming edition this summer, as the world’s most famous shipping jamboree reconvenes in its 51st year.

Between June 1 and 5, over 2,000 exhibitors from over 90 countries and tens of thousands of trade visitors from all over the world are expected to walk the 50,000 sq m of the Athens Metropolitan Expo in a banner year for Posidonia, which once again is being sponsored by Splash.

The Union of Greek Shipowners’ (UGS) president, Theodore Veniamis, commented in a release: “This year’s Posidonia Exhibition is taking place at a time that marks major changes in the global shipping industry. The implementation of the global sulphur cap in marine fuels, with whatever challenges this has raised, and the ongoing discussions at the United Nations International Maritime Organization about the adoption of short and medium-term measures for the reduction of the CO2 emissions from ships are two of the most important issues that the Union of Greek Shipowners has been actively following. At an EU level, the environmental agenda of the European institutions is also a critical issue that needs awareness and attention on behalf of the shipping industry.”

UGS’ concerns will help set the Posidonia 2020 agenda with emissions set to be one of the most discussed matters during the show.

George Pateras, president of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping, commented: “Despite shipping’s small overall contribution to pollution, collectively the shipping community will continue to be innovative and groundbreaking in reducing greenhouse gases and CO2. This year’s Posidonia will give all players the opportunity to debate a plethora of pending issues from power limits to bunker levies not forgetting the desperate search for 2020 compliant fuel.”

“The strength of Greek shipping is a major magnet for exhibitors from all over the world and a key factor for the prolific deal-making activity that takes place throughout the Posidonia week,” said Theodore Vokos, managing director of Posidonia Exhibitions, adding: “The industry has to walk a tightrope to balance between the implementation of the low sulphur regulations and IMO’s stated goal for gas emissions reduction by 50% within the next three decades. Shipping is undergoing transformational changes in order to comply, and that is driving investment in R&D and new technologies. Posidonia is the ideal forum to showcase solutions and to network with a captive audience of potential buyers, partners and suppliers.”

Splash will bring readers extensive coverage from Posidonia in June.