Rosetti Marino wins Italian offshore wind contract

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 8, 2022
Rosetti Marino

Italian fabricator and shipyard Rosetti Marino has been contracted by compatriot green energy startup Agnes to deliver the conceptual design for the offshore wind turbine foundations of the planned Agnes Romagna project in the Adriatic Sea off Italy.

The technical analysis of the wind farm is expected to be completed in December this year. Rosetti Marino will analyse alternative foundation options for Agnes Romagna and also provide input in terms of technical solutions to the forthcoming environmental impact assessment and authorisation process.

“The preliminary design plan will give a more detailed overview of what the Agnes Romagna offshore farm could be like. Agnes would be in the construction phase by 2025, therefore it is important for all research and analysis to be based on the newest possible technology and cost-effective solution,” said Alberto Bernabini, Agnes CEO.

The Romana wind farm project is part of the offshore energy hub developed in partnership with Saipem and Qint’x. The first wind farm, Romagna 1, is expected to have a capacity of 200 MW, with a 100 MWp floating photovoltaic system installed next to it. The second, Romagna 2, would have a capacity of 400 MW.

