Safeen Feeders takes its largest ship to date

AD Ports Group’s shipping line, Safeen Feeders, has been linked to its biggest ship to date. Multiple sources report that the outfit has put $65m on the table for the 10-year-old, Chinese,built, 3,421 teu workhorse Eastaway Malmsey . The ship is joining 10 container vessels that it has added since last July last year making Safeen the fastest growing containerline in the Middle East.

Last month Safeen added its youngest ship to date, tabling some $30m for a four-year-old 1,032 teu feeder ship named Oriental Arrow, from Japanese interests.

In a separate development Safeen Feeders is expected to provide eight supramax bulk carriers on a bareboat basis having signed a long-term trade facilitation and shipping agreement with Saif Powertec, a listed firm in Bangladesh. Its two first bulkers of eight were added this spring.