Sam Pan Marine books up to 12 crew transfer vessels at Strategic Marine

Singapore-based Sam Pan Marine has signed a shipbuilding contract with fellow shipbuilder Strategic Marine for up to twelve new crew transfer vessels. The so-called Strat Cat 27 CTVs have been designed specifically for the offshore wind farm and renewables market.

The first six CTVs will be delivered in Q2 2022 onwards with a combination of hybrid and hybrid-ready vessels, positioning Strategic Marine to be the first builder of such vessels in Asia, excluding China.

Sam Pan Marine has also appointed Strategic Marine as the exclusive commercial agent to provide commercial management services for the new CTVs, including marketing the vessels for bareboat charter or sale.

Strategic Marine CEO, Chan Eng Yew, said: “This order for six vessels and another six to follow is a clear endorsement of the vessels’ enhanced capabilities, their reduced environmental footprint, and market leading hybrid drive options. These new orders will further add to Strategic Marine’s established track record of 25 units successfully delivered since 2010 with two units currently under construction in Singapore.”