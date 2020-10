Scorpio Bulkers continues fire sale with fifth ultramax headed out the door

Monaco’s Scorpio Bulkers has announced its second sale this week, offloading the 2016-built ultramax SBI Hyperion for $17.5m.

The sale, which is slightly below the market value of $18.07m according to VesselsValue, will be completed during the fourth quarter of this year.

Since announcing a move into the offshore wind sector, ordering a wind turbine installation vessel at DSME, Scorpio has sold five ultramaxes and three kamsarmaxes, raising over $140m.