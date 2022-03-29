AmericasEnvironmentEuropeTankers

Scorpio Tankers promotes onboard carbon capture

Emanuele Lauro-led Scorpio Tankers has entered into a memorandum of understanding with US-based Carbon Ridge to collaborate on the development of onboard carbon capture systems.

Carbon Ridge is a startup working to commercialise existing gas separation technology without the need for large structural modifications. The agreement addresses the collaboration for detailed front-end engineering, design, and validation process with a small-scale test unit onboard one of Scorpio’s vessels.

Lauro, chairman and CCEO of Scorpio Tankers, commented, “In light of the myriad questions regarding alternative fuels, we feel that onboard carbon capture presents a viable path to decarbonisation for large segments of our industry.”

Chase Dwyer, CEO of Carbon Ridge, added, “With a recent push towards well-to-wake accounting for emissions, truly low-carbon alternative fuels will be in limited supply for the foreseeable future. We believe carbon capture will provide the most cost-effective solution to meet IMO decarbonisation targets for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

A host of other onboard carbon capture projects are being undertaken at the moment by equipment manufacturers, shipyards and owners in Europe and Asia.

