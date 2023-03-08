Sea World sells tanker to Vietnamese interests

Monaco’s Sea World Management, a vintage tanker player, has offloaded a 19-year-old, 40,000 dwt, Hyundai Mipo-built tanker to Vietnam’s Hung Phat, a Ho Chi Minh City-based tanker firm. No price has been attached to the sale of the SW Monaco I , a ship that has been renamed Blue Sun. The ship is headed towards Primorsk .

Earlier this year Hung Phat had a ship named Elephant which was detained for technical and document issues in Spain, a ship linked to ship-to-ship transfers. The ship was later released.

Hung Phat has three other tankers, all built between 2007 and 2009, according to the Equasis database.