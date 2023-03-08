AsiaEuropeTankers

Sea World sells tanker to Vietnamese interests

Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowMarch 8, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute

Monaco’s Sea World Management, a vintage tanker player, has offloaded a 19-year-old, 40,000 dwt, Hyundai Mipo-built tanker to Vietnam’s Hung Phat, a Ho Chi Minh City-based tanker firm. No price has been attached to the sale of the SW Monaco I, a ship that has been renamed Blue Sun. The ship is headed towards Primorsk .

Earlier this year Hung Phat had a ship named Elephant which was detained for technical and document issues in Spain, a ship linked to ship-to-ship transfers. The ship was later released.

Hung Phat has three other tankers, all built between 2007 and 2009, according to the Equasis database.

Tags
Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowMarch 8, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button