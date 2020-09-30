SeaBird Exploration eyes renewable energy market

Cyprus-based seismic specialist SeaBird Exploration has announced that it is conducting a feasibility study into a niche in the renewable energy segment.

The move follows many shipowners in various maritime and offshore segments making moves into the fast growing sector.

SeaBird also announced that a source contract awarded in April has been terminated by the charterer. The contract, in South America, was scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2020 with an estimated duration of 30 to 45 days.