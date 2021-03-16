EuropeOffshore

Seadrill to lay off 162 workers in Gulf of Mexico

John Fredriksen’s offshore driller Seadrill is going to lay off 162 workers from its operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

The company said the layoff was due to it being unable to secure new contract for its drillship West Neptune.

The layoffs have begun this month and are expected to be completed by end of May.

According to a letter Seadrill sent to the Texas Workforce Commission, the West Neptune will soon complete operations under its current contract and is anticipated to be cold stacked.

Seadrill again filed for chapter 11 in the Southern District of Texas in February less than three years after it emerged from a restructuring under chapter 11.

