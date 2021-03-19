Seanergy adds two more capes, taking fleet to 14

Nasdaq-listed Greek capesize bulker owner Seanergy Maritime Holdings has acquire two secondhand capesize vessels.

Seanergy has splashed out $55m for the Japanese pair, a 2013-built 176,000 dwt cape and a 2010-built 182,000 dwt cape.

Brokers have yet to identify the 2013-built cape, however are reporting the sale of the 2010-built Bulk Switzerland to Seanergy. The vessel, owned by Japan’s Eiko Kisen, had earlier been linked with Germany´s Valhal.

Delivery of the 2013-built cape is scheduled for April, when it will be renamed Flagship, while the Bulk Switzerland is due in May and will be renamed Patriotship.

Seanergy is also expecting the delivery of 2006-built capesize Cape Trust, which is acquired from Japan’s Osaka Asahi Kaiun last month. The vessel is being renamed Tradership, and together with this latest deal takes Seanergy’s fleet to 14 vessels in total.

Stamatis Tsantanis, chairman & CEO of Seanergy, commented: “We are very pleased to announce the acquisition of two high-quality Capesize vessels built at reputable shipyards in Japan. The M/Vs Flagship and Patriotship, both delivering promptly and in a rapidly increasing market environment, represent great added value for Seanergy, the only U.S. listed pure-play Capesize company. Following the delivery of these two vessels and a third acquisition announced last month, our fleet’s cargo carrying capacity will increase by 28% as compared to the beginning of the year.”

Seanergy says the acquisition will be funded with cash on hand, adding that it is also in discussions to finance part of the acquisition cost.