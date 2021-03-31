Seanergy buys another cape to take fleet to 15

Nasdaq-listed Greek capesize owner Seanergy Maritime Holdings has entered into an agreement to buy a 2012-built Japanese capesize bulker for $28.6m.

The BWTS-fitted vessel, which brokers have identified as NS United Kaiun Kaisha’s United Breeze , is set for delivery around the end of April. Seanergy will rename the ship Hellasship.

Seanergy has also sealed a $15.5m loan facility, secured by two capes, with a Europen Bank and says it is in discussions with leading financial institutions for further financing.

Stamatis Tsantanis, chairman and CEO of Seanergy, commented: “We are pleased to announce the agreement to acquire our 15th capesize vessel, which will grow our fleet by 50% within the last 9 months. The planning of all our recent acquisitions has been well-timed in light of significantly improved market conditions, which attests to our position as a leading pure-play capesize company.

“Moreover, the new debt financing with the competitive underlying cost, will provide additional liquidity supporting our efforts to successfully execute on our strategic goal of sustainable growth and improved shareholder returns.”

Earlier in the month, Seanergy splashed out $55m for the acquisition of two capes.