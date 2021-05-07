Seanergy sends newly delivered cape on charter with NYK

Nasdaq-listed Greek capesize owner Seanergy Maritime Holdings has found work for its newly delivered capesize vessel, the 2012-built Hellasship.

The vessel has been fixed to Japan’s NYK Line. The charter is set to commence imminently, and is for a period of 11 to 15 months, with the rate at a premium over the Baltic Capesize Index.

Seanergy acquired the vessel, the Imarbari-built United Breeze , from Japan’s NS United Kaiun Kaisha for $28.6m. According to VesselsValue, its already worth just under $31m.

Stamatis Tsantanis, chairman and CEO of Seanergy, commented: “We are pleased to announce the well-timed delivery of our twelfth cape vessel, during the strongest Capesize market of the last decade with spot rates standing currently above $42,000 per day. This delivery is the first of the four acquisitions we agreed so far in 2021, before the impressive surge in freight day rates and asset values. Needless to say, that our timing has been once again optimal.

“At the same time, we are glad to initiate a long-term commercial partnership with another leading charterer through M/V Hellasship’ s period employment. The relationships we have established with first class charterers in the Capesize space attest to the operational quality of our fleet and management platforms.

Including secondhand deals still to deliver, Seanergy has a fleet of 15 capesize vessels.