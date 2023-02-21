Seaway 7 confirmed for Taiwanese wind farm work

Offshore wind contractor Seaway 7 has been confirmed for the cable transport and installation work at the Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan.

The signing of the contract which recently took place in Taipei follows Subsea 7’s last week’s announcement for a large deal worth between $300m and $500m.

The scope of work includes the transport and installation of inner-array cables, the respective cable protection systems, and four export cables. The export cables will connect the offshore substation to the onshore substation using horizontal directional drilling (HDD).

The cable installation will be carried out by the cable-lay vessel Maersk Connector , which is on a long-term charter to Seaway 7.

The Subsea 7 subsidiary is now executing four offshore cable installation projects in the region, supporting the connection of more than 2.5 GW to the Taiwanese power grid.

The Hai Long is one of Taiwan’s largest offshore wind farms jointly developed by Northland Power, Yushan Energy and Mitsui & Co. Petronas’ clean energy unit Gentari, also recently bought into the project, which will comprise two offshore wind farms, Hai Long 2 and Hai Long 3, with a total installed capacity of approximately 1.04 GW.

The contract award completes the key procurement for the project which is now steadily moving into the construction phase. Commissioning is due to start in 2025.