September 2020 Review

The European Parliament voted on September 15 in favour of including greenhouse gas emissions from shipping in the European Union’s carbon market from 2022, potentially one of the biggest rule changes to hit the industry for years. The International Maritime Organization will try and counter with its own global green solutions when its Marine Environment Protection Committee meets in November. Multinational commodity trading company Trafigura detailed its own ideas of a carbon levy for shipping...
⊗
To continue reading, please login below or subscribe here.