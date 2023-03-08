Sharma’s Lila Global pockets millons from latest tanker sale

Lila Global, the shipowning arm of cash buyer Global Marketing Systems (GMS), has managed an astonishing return on investment in its latest deal.

Broker sources tell Splash that the Dubai firm has sold the Lila Rhine , a 51,000 dwt, 2007-built tanker, for just over $23m to an account in Turkey. The tanker was purchased for just $9.8m in late 2021. This is the fourth reported sale this year by Lila Global.

Anil Sharma’s shipowning arm, Lila Global, started the year adding its second VLCC from COSCO, the 2003-built Cosglory Lake, a deal following in the footsteps of the purchase of the one-year-older Cosgrate Lake, a ship that Lila Global flipped after it was named Lila Zhuhai for only a month. This ship has now had time to change its name to Win Win and sold to one-ship strong Glorious Affluence.