Shelf Drilling suffers another early termination

Dubai-headquartered offshore driller Shelf Drilling has received a notification from for the early termination of the contract for 1982-built jackup rig Trident XIV .

The rig is performing workover operations offshore Nigeria, and the end date of the contract has been changed from February 2021 to July 2020.

Last week, Shelf Drilling agreed to amend a contract for jackup rig Shelf Drilling Tenacious which will saw the contract end date brought forward to September 2020 from January 2022.