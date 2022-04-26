Shipping and inflation

The last time global inflation was this rampant Ronald Reagan had recently turfed Jimmy Carter out of the White House, Raiders of the Lost Ark was about to be premiered and Soft Cell’s Tainted Love was top of the UK charts.

Inflation is now a daily front page news item, with families around the world tightening their belts, looking at every aspect of their weekly spends as soaring bills hit home.

Inflation has become a “clear and present danger”, a blog post from the International Monetar...