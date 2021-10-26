Splash Extra

Shipping exposed ahead of COP26 as emissions increase

With a major international climate summit set to start on Sunday, the industry faces the embarrassing own goal of a hike in CO2 output this year

There is an inconvenient truth for shipping as it gears up for COP26, the major international climate summit starting on Sunday in Glasgow.

For the first time since the global financial crisis 13 years ago, shipping’s carbon intensity in 2021 is set to increase, an embarrassing turnaround in green fortunes at a time where regulators are looking more closely at the industry’s greenhouse gas emissions than ever before. Likewise, carbon dioxide emissions are on track for their greatest increase...

