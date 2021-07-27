Splash Extra

Shipping eyes Africa as crew shortages bite

The pandemic has served as an accelerant to huge shifts in the crewing sector. Shipping is having to contend with a severe image problem in order to recruit and retain staff at sea

Photo of Splash SplashJuly 28, 2021
The horrendous disregard shown to the world’s seafarers during the pandemic looks set to see future shortages of crew from traditional seafaring sourcing nations, with manning agents now looking to new pastures to fill potential gaps.

Launched today, the new Seafarer Workforce Report from BIMCO and the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) warns that the industry must significantly increase training and recruitment levels if it is to avoid a serious shortage in the total supply of officers...

