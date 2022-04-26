Shipping urged to prepare for potential next pandemic

Stronger, long-term cooperation between industry, international bodies and governments is required to address the increasing challenges and changes to the maritime labour market in the wake of the pandemic, according to a major new report published this month.

Entitled The Perfect Storm, the 36-page report penned by the Hamburg School of Business Administration for the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) looks at the impact of Covid-19 on shipping, seafarers and the maritime labour marke...