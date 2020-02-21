Home Sector Offshore Siemens awarded jackup rig modernisation contract February 21st, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Siemens has been awarded a contract by Arabian Drilling Company to modernise a complete and integrated drilling-drives lineup, including auxiliaries and controls, that will be installed on an offshore jackup drilling rig for a customer in the Middle East.

The contract includes engineering, design, manufacturing, and delivery of the fully integrated modernisation based on Siemens’ BlueDrive technology. The Siemens solution, known as Master2Blue, will use the footprint, cable network, and communication principles of the existing system, enabling quick, modular-style installation, commissioning, and startup. The system is a DC power grid that includes power electronics, controls, and cooling of 10 integrated variable speed drives.

Delivery of the new system is planned in early 2021.

“As the reactivations of stacked and un-utilized drilling rigs are increasing, Siemens stands fully ready to modernize offshore rigs and ships to make them safer and more energy efficient. By using the latest drilling and propulsion drives technology, customers can assure their rigs and ships remain at the highest level of supportability for many years to come,” said Thomas Steenberg, business development director of Siemens Offshore Solutions.