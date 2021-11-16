Solstad Offshore offloads another PSV

Solstad Offshore’s move to offload 37 non-strategic vessels continues with the announcement of a third sale this month.

The Norwegian shipowner has sold a fifteen-year-old platform supply vessel (PSV) Far Swan to an unnamed buyer.

Delivery of the Singapore-flagged vessel has already taken place. No price tag was revealed for the sale, which is expected to result in an immaterial accounting effect for Solstad’s Q4 2021. According to VesselsValue, the ship is worth close to $3m.

The Oslo-listed company has reported 13 sales since its latest earnings update, adding to the 12 vessels reported sold at the end of Q2.