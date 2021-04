Oslo-listed vessel owner Solstad Offshore has signed a contract with TAQA for the platform supply vessel (PSV) Sea Flyer.

The 2013-built vessel will be utilised to support TAQA’s UK North Sea assets for a firm period of two years.

Commencement of the contract is expected to be during July 2021, Solstad said on Tuesday.

The 98 m long Sea Flyer had previously been supporting Appache since 2014.