Across the board September’s sale and purchase volumes have been on the slide. While each sector has differing reasons for the reduction in activity, an overarching theme this month is in the clear drop in appetite for risk from lenders as well as owners looking to expand at a time where the news is rammed full for doom-laden headlines on the state of the global economy.

The tanker sector - the current golden child of shipping - was stymied this month more because market participants canno...