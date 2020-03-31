Spanish authorities handling coronavirus case onboard CMA CGM vessel

Spanish authorities handling coronavirus case onboard CMA CGM vessel

March 31st, 2020 Containers, Europe, Operations 0 comments

Spanish authorities are testing the crew onboard the 16,020 teu CMA CGM Marco Polo after one crewmember came down with symptoms linked to coronavirus as the ship came into dock at Algericas.

The ship was ordered to anchor in the bay rather than dock at the terminal after the master radioed in with news of the illness onboard the ship yesterday.

CMA CGM has yet to reply to questions sent by Splash earlier today.

A case of Covid-19 at the carrier’s Marseille headquarters in the middle of March saw a number of staff head into self-quarantine.

Another container carrier, Maersk, is also having to handle its first cases of coronavirus on one of its ships. Splash reported last Friday of multiple cases of coronavirus onboard the Gjertrud Maersk, a 9,074 teu ship moored at Ningbo in China.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.