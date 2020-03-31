Home Sector Containers Spanish authorities handling coronavirus case onboard CMA CGM vessel March 31st, 2020 Sam Chambers Containers, Europe, Operations

Spanish authorities are testing the crew onboard the 16,020 teu CMA CGM Marco Polo after one crewmember came down with symptoms linked to coronavirus as the ship came into dock at Algericas.

The ship was ordered to anchor in the bay rather than dock at the terminal after the master radioed in with news of the illness onboard the ship yesterday.

CMA CGM has yet to reply to questions sent by Splash earlier today.

A case of Covid-19 at the carrier’s Marseille headquarters in the middle of March saw a number of staff head into self-quarantine.

Another container carrier, Maersk, is also having to handle its first cases of coronavirus on one of its ships. Splash reported last Friday of multiple cases of coronavirus onboard the Gjertrud Maersk, a 9,074 teu ship moored at Ningbo in China.