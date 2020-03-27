Maersk crew hit by coronavirus

Maersk officials have confirmed that some of its seafarers onboard the 9,074 teu Gjertrud Maersk have come down with suspected coronavirus. The ship is currently at Ningbo, where it had been waiting to be phased into the Maersk network.

“We can confirm that on 23 March 2020 a number of our seafarers onboard the container vessel Gjertrud Maersk have been suspected to have Covid-19,” a spokesperson for Maersk told Splash today.

The company is still awaiting the official report from authorities as well as the hospital.

As per Maersk’s established protocols the seafarers were isolated on the vessel when symptoms appeared. The ship was brought into Ningbo port three days after the symptoms were first detected.