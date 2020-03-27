Maersk crew hit by coronavirus

March 27th, 2020 Containers, Greater China 0 comments

Maersk officials have confirmed that some of its seafarers onboard the 9,074 teu Gjertrud Maersk have come down with suspected coronavirus. The ship is currently at Ningbo, where it had been waiting to be phased into the Maersk network.

“We can confirm that on 23 March 2020 a number of our seafarers onboard the container vessel Gjertrud Maersk have been suspected to have Covid-19,” a spokesperson for Maersk told Splash today. 

The company is still awaiting the official report from authorities as well as the hospital. 

As per Maersk’s established protocols the seafarers were isolated on the vessel when symptoms appeared. The ship was brought into Ningbo port three days after the symptoms were first detected. 

 

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

