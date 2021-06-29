Striking a new direction

Ten years of the Day of the Seafarer and finally we took the editorial decision to cover it last week in the way we felt it deserved - we did nothing.

Honking a horn, expressing appreciation - this 24-hour platitudethon just does not make the cut any more. It’s becoming insulting all these empty gestures that do not tackle the dire situation at sea.

Crew abandonment cases are at record levels, suicide rates are soaring, less than a third of countries recognise seafarers as key workers sti...