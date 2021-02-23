Supercycle: Clickbait or reality?

The United Nations defines a ‘supercycle’ as a decades-long, above-trend movement in a wide range of base material prices which follows from a demand shift.

In recent weeks three big banks - Citi, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan - have put forward their positions that we’re at the start of another commodities supercycle.

According to Google Trends data, the interest in the term has been at its highest since the 2008-09 global financial crisis, which marked the the end of the last commodity su...