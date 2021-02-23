Splash Extra

Supercycle: Clickbait or reality?

Plenty of indicators are flashing green. Are we at the start of a commodities bull-run, and by extension a boom for shipping? Splash Extra investigates

Splash SplashFebruary 24, 2021
The United Nations defines a ‘supercycle’ as a decades-long, above-trend movement in a wide range of base material prices which follows from a demand shift.

In recent weeks three big banks - Citi, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan - have put forward their positions that we’re at the start of another commodities supercycle.

According to Google Trends data, the interest in the term has been at its highest since the 2008-09 global financial crisis, which marked the the end of the last commodity su...

To continue reading, please login below or subscribe here.

 

