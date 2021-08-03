Swire Energy Services acquires Danish wind service firm All NRG

Aberdeen-based Swire Energy Services (SES) has snapped up Danish wind services provider, All NRG, becoming the sole owner of its wind and solar division.

Established in 2014, All NRG currently operates across wind markets in Europe and Asia. It will be rebranded as Swire Energy Services, which will roll out across the organisation starting today.

This is the second wind-focused acquisition for Swire Energy Services this year and forms part of the company’s long-term strategic objective to grow its renewable energy sector offering.

Manfred Vonlanthen, CEO of Swire Energy Services, commented: “This acquisition, alongside the investment of BladeInsight in June of this year, positions Swire Energy Services firmly within the wind industry. All NRG has an impressive track record and is a trusted service provider, with access to over 600 highly qualified technicians.

“With this competence, in combination with our global reach and our long-term experience operating safely in the offshore environment, we will be able to service OEMs, operators, and owners with a full spectrum of specialist services for wind projects globally.”

All NRG was set up by the Nordic private equity firm, Via Equity, through the acquisition of four energy-related companies APRO Wind, VB Enterprise, Q-Star Energy and WTG Partners.