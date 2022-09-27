Tankers are consolidating gains

Tanker owners, brokers, equity analysts and investors have been getting increasingly excited about the freight markets in August and September. Some have even predicted as big a freight market as was enjoyed between 2005 and 2008. It can be hard to discern the cause for all the excitement in the midst of weak macro-economic data, a continuing pandemic, rising inflation, a cost of living crisis, and a slumping equity market. On September 13, the Dow Jones plunged 1,276 points but tanker stocks D...