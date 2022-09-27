Splash Extra

Tankers are consolidating gains

Why we ought to remain bullish despite wider economic concerns

Photo of Splash SplashSeptember 28, 2022
0 5 3 minutes read

Tanker owners, brokers, equity analysts and investors have been getting increasingly excited about the freight markets in August and September. Some have even predicted as big a freight market as was enjoyed between 2005 and 2008. It can be hard to discern the cause for all the excitement in the midst of weak macro-economic data, a continuing pandemic, rising inflation, a cost of living crisis, and a slumping equity market. On September 13, the Dow Jones plunged 1,276 points but tanker stocks D...

To continue reading, please login below or subscribe here.

 

Tags
Photo of Splash SplashSeptember 28, 2022
0 5 3 minutes read
Back to top button