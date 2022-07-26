Tankers in high demand

“Tankers are plat du jour,” according to one S&P broker on what’s hot sales-wise this month, with aframaxes, LR2s and MRs in high demand. Meanwhile, there’s been limited appetite on the few bulkers that are for sale - a contrast to where the two segments are in their cycles.

Tanker broker Gibson described the “insatiable appetite” for aframax and MR tonnage.

“Prices in both segments are reaching heights not seen since the heady days of the mid-noughties and, given the prevailing moo...