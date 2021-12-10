AmericasEuropeOffshore

TechnipFMC seals framework deals with Petrobras

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 10, 2021
UK-headquartered subsea giant TechnipFMC has been awarded three frame agreements by Petrobras worth between $500m and $1bn for flexible pipes in Brazil.

The frame agreements cover the manufacture of more than 500 km of flexible pipe over the next four years, as well as services. This brings the company’s total contracted volumes in the current year with Petrobras to around 600 km.

Jonathan Landes, president, subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “Petrobras is a longstanding partner of ours. Through collaboration and leveraging our expertise to engineer, design, and manufacture solutions specifically for this environment, we successfully delivered a flexible solution that maximises oil recovery in the Brazilian deepwater environment.”

The contracts were awarded as part of Petrobras’s drive to increase oil recovery in its brownfield developments, mainly in post-salt fields offshore Brazil. Earlier this year, TechnipFMC also won two pipelay support contracts from the Brazilian oil major.

