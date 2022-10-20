Teekay sends FPSO for scrap in Denmark

Teekay Corporation has contracted Modern American Recycling Services (MARS) for green recycling of its 1996-built floating production storage and offloading vessel Petrojarl Foinaven .

The FPSO will be scrapped after 25 years in operation for BP on the Foinaven deepwater field in the North Sea 193 km west of the Shetland Isles.

The unit is expected to arrive at MARS Europe in Frederikshavn in Northern Denmark this month. The project is expected to take about 14 months and will support around 45 jobs.

Frederikshavn site was also in charge of dismantling and recycling Teekay’s 1997-built Petrojarl Banff FPSO.

“We are glad that Teekay is returning to MARS Europe, in the Port of Frederikshavn to retire and green recycle the Petrojarl Foinaven FPSO in an environmentally friendly manner,” the company said.